Are you curious about the future of creativity?

As the pace of change accelerates and the future unfolds, staying ahead of the curve has never been more critical. On Friday, October 27th, join memBrain for the inaugural memBrain STORM Shelter event in association with the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television.

Together with leading scientists, entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, designers, and thought leaders, memBrain will examine the powerful forces pushing the creative industries forward at a mind-numbing pace.

The day starts at 9am with breakfast and an opportunity to connect with other participants, followed by two sessions featuring a mix of talks, panels and music performances. The lunch break provides another opportunity to connect and network. The afternoon has two more great sessions and the day concludes at 5pm.

Speakers include will.i.am, Keke Palmer, Brian David Johnson, Hao Li, Joanna Peña Bickley, Jonathan Taplin, Craig Allen, Kamal Sinclair, Sutu, and Emily Bear.

Tickets for the event start at $200 and COOL HUNTING readers get 25% off with the code COOL25