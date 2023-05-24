Design Tangents Press Release

Press Release

COOL HUNTING collaborates with SURROUND on Design Tangents, a New Podcast Series

New York, NY, — 28 March 2023— COOL HUNTING, the media platform for individuals creating the future, is collaborating with podcast network and production company SURROUND to launch Design Tangents, a new podcast exploring the creativity and passions of some of the world’s most accomplished creative minds. The podcast launches on 29 March 2023, featuring eight episodes in its first season, presented by Genesis, the luxury automotive brand.

Hosted by COOL HUNTING founders Evan Orensten and Josh Rubin, Design Tangents takes listeners on a journey into the minds of artists, designers, musicians, tech pioneers and visionaries. The podcast explores the creative processes and inspirations that drive these changemakers and offers behind-the-scenes insights into their careers, challenges and philosophies.

The concept behind Design Tangents comes from the hosts’ belief that design is more than just graphics, architecture, products or interiors. “It is an analysis, a process, and a journey,” Rubin says. “It’s a way of thinking and feeling, and it applies to almost everything the brilliant people we have the opportunity to speak with touch in their personal and work process.”

Orensten adds, “Design Tangents is an opportunity for us to share the conversations we regularly have with creators. Our discussions often take twists and turns, and that’s where we discover new ideas and unique perspectives. We get to talk to some incredible people, and one thing that’s consistent among them is that they’re fueled by a burning curiosity which stretches beyond the primary thing they might be known or recognized for.”

Design Tangents’ debut episode features Pentagram partner and designer Giorgia Lupi. Additional guests throughout the season include Nick Cave and Bob Faust, Jeff Staple, Jihan “Geronimo” Zencirli, Matthew Dear, Luc Donckerwolke and SangYup Lee.

Design Tangents is part of the SURROUND Podcast Network, a collective of shows from leaders in the design industry.

Listeners can follow Design Tangents on all major podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify.

###

About COOL HUNTING:

COOL HUNTING has informed and inspired the creative community since 2003 with award-winning content, remarkable experiences and exclusive products. COOL HUNTING is an essential publication for creators with an insatiable appetite for inspiration and insight. COOL HUNTING Studio provides creative services, insights and strategic guidance.

About SURROUND:

SURROUND is the leading podcast network and production company for the architecture and design industry. Launched in June 2022, SURROUND currently features 13 podcasts, including Clever, hosted by Amy Devers; Inhabit, from Perkins&Will; architecture 5 10 20, from FXCollaborative; Looking Forward, from MillerKnoll; Deep Green, from Metropolis; and Design Nerds Anonymous, from ThinkLab. SURROUND is part of SANDOW Design Group, a multi-platform media collective of the leading brands in the design industry. Learn more about SURROUND and listen at surroundpodcasts.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

About Genesis:

Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety and innovation while looking toward a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, progressive and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique “Athletic Elegance” design identity. With a growing range of luxury models — including the G70, G80, G90, GV60, GV70 and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by ensuring all new Genesis vehicles from 2025 onward are pure electric. Since its initial launch in Korea, Genesis has emerged in key markets across the globe. For more information, please visit the official website at genesis.com.