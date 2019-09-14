Link About It: This Week’s Picks

Orange Juicer Turns Peels Into Cups

Italian design firm Carlo Ratti Associati’s “Feel the Peel” machine takes the beloved orange juicer and turns it into a model for sustainability. The oranges are still freshly squeezed, but their peels are turned into biodegradable, bioplastic cups. The massive machine stands over nine feet tall and can accommodate 1,500 oranges. Each is peeled and its rind is dried, milled, and mixed to form a base material that can be heated and melted for a native 3D printer to mould into cups. While the machine is still in concept stage, it’s sound innovation that seeks to eliminate waste on multiple fronts. Read more at Colossal.

MIT’s New Color-Changing Ink, PhotoChromeleon

From MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory comes a product that could calm the nerves of fickle consumers. PhotoChromeleon is a high-tech ink that changes color through “reprogramming.” This means exposing the ink to UV light to activate or deactivate some of its components, which include “a scientific mix of cyan, magenta, and yellow photochromic dyes,” according to Fast Company. The sprayable ink can be applied to many surfaces—and a color change can happen in a matter of minutes. Read more at Fast Company.

Barry Rosenthal’s Photos of Ocean Plastic

Using Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field (located on Jamaica Bay) as his source, Barry Rosenthal collects plastic pollution from the water and photographs it—oftentimes in monochrome or artful arrangements—to show

case just how much we waste. Every time he sets out on a new piece, he cleans a stretch of the beach (and encourages others to do the same) and keeps the items found for months or years, until they fit into one of his artworks. “We need a paradigm shift in all packaging design,” he tells National Geographic. “Not just plastic bags and straw bans to make people feel good.”

Farewell to Legendary American Photographer Robert Frank

Documentary photographer Robert Frank has passed away at 94 years old. Frank’s seminal book of photographs, The Americans pioneered a new direction for the discipline as he depicted seemingly ordinary scenes of people from various classes. As Alex Greenberger writes for ArtNews, “Frank’s unsparing eye sought to portray things as they really were—unaestheticized, somewhat plain, more than a little dour. Yet, for all the bleakness of his images, both still and moving, Frank… was able to capture gritty truths about the American experience that had previously gone undepicted by artists before him.” The book of 83 images (all shot in black and white on a Leica 35mm) launched discussions about what constitutes art, as he created tender and thoughtful portraits of those who lived on the margins and the oft-unseen parts of the American existence. Read more at ARTnews.

Steven Holl Architects’ Experimental “Crinkle Concrete”

Developed for Washington DC’s John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Steven Holl Architects’ experimental “crinkle concrete” treatment gives walls in the new expansion, known as The Reach, the appearance of crumpled paper. More than an aesthetic development of an ancient material, the cast-in-place concrete diffuses sound and offers additional acoustic support in performance spaces. In a detailed interview with CityLab, Garrick Ambrose, the project architect for the Reach, explains all the benefits of their liquid invention and what they hope its future will be. Read more there.

Swiss Curator Klaus Littmann Plants Roughly 300 Trees Inside a Football Stadium

Inspired by Austrian artist Max Peintner’s decades-old dystopian drawing, Swiss curator Klaus Littmann has transformed the Wörthersee football stadium into a central European forest. Some 300 trees (drawn from several species) unite for the large-scale public art installation, known as “or forest – the unending attraction of nature.” After the exhibition concludes on 27 October 2019, the trees will find a new home nearby. Read more at designboom.

National Geographic on How Science Fiction Informs the Future

Word would travel of scientist Giovanni Aldini’s electric reanimation experiments on dead criminals in 1803 to author Mary Shelley before the 1818 publish of her book Frankenstein. It was an instance of science informing fiction. In turn, Shelley’s masterpiece would then inspire scientist Earl Bakken to develop the first wearable, battery-operated pacemaker. This is only one example of science fiction triggering the pursuit of scientific advancement. From Jules Verne’s predictions of moon travel to Star Trek, Minority Report, The Jetsons, and so many others forecasting video chat technology, the symbiotic relationship has informed design, technical capabilities and beyond. Head over to National Geographic for a video detailing the intricacies of it all—and offering up many more examples.

Gucci Will Be Entirely Carbon Neutral This Month

Fashion is one of the largest polluting industries. In reaction, Gucci has committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of the month. Marco Bizzarri (the Italian luxury brand’s chief executive) announced that they will include their entire supply chain in this move. Everything from sustainable and low-impact alternative fabrics to “reduction, elimination and offsetting what it calls ‘unavoidable emissions [including travel to runway shows],'” will be put into practice. Bizzarri says, “The more time that goes by, the more reports from the scientists are clear—the planet has gone too far… More and more, we just need to act. We are not perfect [and] it’s not a matter of saying we are the best, it’s a matter of showing it can be done, and hopefully [others] will follow this path.” It’s a big move for a fashion house that’s been in business for almost 100 years. Read more at The Guardian.

Legendary Art Director Peter Saville Designs the New PornHub Award

PornHub has revealed their new award, created by legendary English art director and designer Peter Saville. Eschewing the cliche and crass, the bright orange trophy is based on the molecular structure of sex hormones—resulting in an abstract and appealing shape. Saville tells Ad Age, “My intention was to maintain a degree of ambiguity in the final form the award took, with respect to the sexual spectrum so impressively encompassed by the award category line-up.” The designer is not only known as the founder of Factory Records, but also the creator of iconic album covers like Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures. Read more at Ad Age.

