Samsung’s Latest Phones Leverage AI to Improve Utility

Last week Samsung presented their latest Galaxy line of products with a heavy focus on Galaxy AI. Integrated throughout the phone features, it’s clear their focus is on improving everyday apps over adding entertaining gimmicks. Circling a product in a photo to initiate a search for it, live speech translation during a mixed language phone call and filling in parts of a photo left blank while editing are just a few things Galaxy AI is reported to do with underlying power from Google’s Android operating system. Ian Carlos Campbell digs in over at Inverse. And keep scrolling from there for Ray Wong’s hands-on review.

