The Universe Might Be Connected By Giant Structures

Despite being millions of light years away, distant galaxies have been increasingly shown to be mysteriously linked to one another. A study led by astronomer Joon Hyeop Lee, for instance, observed how galaxies that were tens of millions of light years away from each other moved in sync: galaxies that were rotating toward the Earth had neighbors that did the same, and those that moved away had neighbors moving in a corresponding direction. Scientists believe these dynamic links are evidence of large-scale structures made of hydrogen gas and dark matter that bind galaxies together in a network called the cosmic web. The existence of these structures—which would be the largest known objects in the universe—upend current cosmological principles and could change our fundamental understanding of the universe. Learn more about the ongoing research at Vice.

Image courtesy of David Dayag