National Park Nature Walks Podcast Takes Listeners on Aural Journeys

National Park Nature Walks podcast provides sonic escape with sounds from places like Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Tensas River National Wildlife Refuge, Yellowstone, Voyageurs and beyond. Hosted by conservationist, scientist and audiophile Jacob Job, the podcast includes minimal narration, and relies on Job’s field recordings—bringing listeners “inches away from a multitude of creatures, great and small, amid the sonic grandeur of nature.” From songbirds to crickets and frogs, thunderstorms, rustling leaves and waves lapping at the shore, each episode is a sonic adventure. Find them all at Scientific American.

Image courtesy of Jacob Job