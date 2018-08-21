For those of us who could never afford a Warhol or Monet for ourselves, there is another option: purchasing a stake in newly acquired, soon-to-be-resold art. On Masterworks, a new platform aimed at opening art up to a broader investing audience, shares begin at $20, with a number of investors entering in with investments in the thousands. Investment value could jump well beyond the initially …
Buy Shares in Masterpieces For $20
Flora Earrings
Georgia Perry’s Flora Earrings are mini bouquets for your ears. With a stainless steel base and 18k gold-plating, these are built-to-last accessories and each flower in the stack is anchored by a different stone—pearl, coral, malachite and lapis.
Travel-Sized Essentials for All Genders
Carry-on allowed, these products will nourish, hydrate and refresh on all your travels
Skylar Spence: Carousel
From his upcoming release, “Carousel / Cry Wolf,” out 5 September, Skylar Spence (aka Ryan DeRobertis) releases the title single, “Carousel“—a tune about the whirlwind, roundabout feeling of falling in love and the excitement that comes with finally finding it. The track is crammed with sparkling layers, an infectious melody and disco-like high points. The release comes after a brief hiatus, one that Spence plans to detail …
Tobi Lou: Buff Baby
Rapper Tobi Lou and director Glassface have been on a streak. After collaborating on videos for “Solange,” “Troop,” and “Lounar,” the pair have released possibly their best video yet for Lou’s joyful jam “Buff Baby“—with animation help from artist Ronald Grandpey. Packed from start to finish with Adventure Time references and Lou’s dancing baby character, the video shows off Glassface’s prowess as a force in …
Tanner Goods Launches BĀS: II Collection
A military-vibed unisex range, inspired by fictional, futuristic optimists
The second release from Tanner Goods‘ sci-fi inspired collection, named BĀS: II, is a sprawling line of unisex, military-inspired vintage finds, one-off goods, and reworked classics. The inspiration was drawn from fictional, peaceful, roving futuristic optimists. Beyond the narrative the brand dreamt up, the collection is rooted in the utilization of long-lasting materials and timeless styles (in particular, the garments engineered to meet the specifications …
Midyett’s Smoky Premium Rub From High-Quality Coffee and Sumac
Elevate your meals with seasoning that enhances more than meat
An important lesson in grilling: the less moisture that’s clinging to what’s cooking, the faster you’ll achieve that crispy, caramelized sear. Thus, dry rubs (a simple one can consist of just salt, pepper and brown sugar) make more sense than marinades when you’re choosing how to season. One of the best spice rubs you might not have tasted yet is made by musician Tim Midyett, …
Brigade: From Dogs We Come
Released a few days ago on Majestic Casual Records, Brigade’s “From Dogs We Come” is an atmospheric and dreamy tune from the Berlin-based duo. Hazy and slow-burning, the track eventually leads to an eerie chant: “From dogs we come, from dogs we go.” With some glitchy, heady moments, this six-minute creation is downtempo, but still rich and layered.
Disclosure: Where Angels Fear To Tread
Disclosure (English-born brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence) has released a pair of singles in preparation for their upcoming LP. The most recent, “Where Angels Fear To Tread,” is a funky, upbeat rework of The Four Freshmen’s 1961 a cappella rendition of “Fools Rush In“—a hit penned by Tommy Mercer in 1940. While the duo isn’t the first to cover the song (Elvis, Etta James, Frank Sinatra and others …
Wear the Two-Armed Robot Companion, Fusion, Like a Backpack
With a head and two arms, Fusion is a robot prototype by Syrian designer Yamen Saraiji that’s supposed to be worn like a backpack. The machine’s two eyes act as cameras, porting a shared perspective to a second person, who can then operate both arms remotely (through an Oculus Rift headset and Touch controllers). The goal here is to enable work between collaborators who aren’t …
La Gaucherie aux Dames Guesthouse in France’s Loire Valley
A French-American couple on turning ruins into a quaint bed and breakfast
boygenius: Bite The Hand
A supergroup formed by three of the most exciting voices in the singer/songwriter community right now, boygenius taps into each and every known strength (and more) of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. The trio has offered up three of the six songs that will appear on their debut self-titled EP, out in November. Both the Bridgers-led “Me & My Dog,” and the Baker-led “Stay …
Identity Communicated Through Color in Two Exhibitions at Pioneer Works
John Lucas, Claudia Rankine and Matthew Morrocco address blonde hair and queer identity respectively, through photography and sound
Leica Releases its Quietest Camera Yet
The M10-P is the stealthier, lighter-footed sibling of the M10
Leica, today, unveils its quietest and most discreet camera yet. The M10-P is an inconspicuous addition to the M series—embodying everything the classic rangefinders are known for, but taking it up a notch (or down, depending on how you look at it). With a near-silent shutter and the omission of Leica’s recognizable red dot branding, this camera becomes an impressively unobtrusive option for close-range and stealthy …
Burt Rutan + Paul Allen’s 385-Foot-Wide Stratolaunch Airplane
On the runway of the Mojave Air & Space Port, the Stratolaunch airplane sits waiting for its first flight later this year. To date, there’s been no aircraft bigger—or as ambitious. The wingspan of the Catamaran-style plane stretches 385 feet—a distance longer than a football field. Six engines power the beast, as well. Designed by aviation mastermind Burt Rutan, and funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the Stratolaunch will …
Designer Kestin Hare + BenRiach Whisky’s Capsule Collection
An unexpected collaboration between two Scottish brands, forged by a devotion to craftsmanship
A century-old Scotch whisky distillery and a contemporary menswear label may not seem to have much in common, but a shared passion for craftsmanship and innovation has brought Speyside whisky brand BenRiach and Edinburgh-based designer Kestin Hare together for a unique collaboration. Hare’s spring/summer 2019 collection includes a series of garments inspired by tones and textures found at BenRiach’s distillery, which will appeal to whisky …
The Marías: Cariño
For “Cariño,” LA-based five-piece The Marías brings a nouvelle vague-like visualization to their chic summertime lounge-style of music. Both the song and video tug at the heart, from the bilingual beckoning behind the gentle, invitational vocals to the swooning horns. It’s dreamy—and a bit silly—and makes for a lovable first single off of the group’s forthcoming EP, Superclean Vol. II.