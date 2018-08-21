Buy Shares in Masterpieces For $20

For those of us who could never afford a Warhol or Monet for ourselves, there is another option: purchasing a stake in newly acquired, soon-to-be-resold art. On Masterworks, a new platform aimed at opening art up to a broader investing audience, shares begin at $20, with a number of investors entering in with investments in the thousands. Investment value could jump well beyond the initially …

Georgia Perry

Flora Earrings

$89

Georgia Perry’s Flora Earrings are mini bouquets for your ears. With a stainless steel base and 18k gold-plating, these are built-to-last accessories and each flower in the stack is anchored by a different stone—pearl, coral, malachite and lapis.

Evidence of Interbreeding Between Early Human Species

According to National Geographic, for some time researchers have suspected that two ancient human species, Neanderthals and Denisovans, interbred. It wasn’t until paleogeneticist Viviane Slon, of the Max Planck Institute, received the results from a 90,000-year-old flake of bone she had tested (and five other sample tests from the same “child”) that this was confirmed. Slon has published her findings in the scientific journal Nature and it’s groundbreaking as nobody …

Nikon’s New Z Series Camera System

After much speculation and uncertainty, Nikon has released its Z Mount System of mirrorless cameras and dedicated lenses with two cameras, three lenses and one lens adapter. The anchor of the release is Nikon’s flagship mirrorless camera, the Z7, which will feature what Nikon deems “revolutionary” autofocus given there are focal points across the entire sensor. For existing Nikon photographers the crux of the Z-Series’s …

1,000-Year-Old Macaw Breeding Community in the American Southwest

Piles of macaw bones found in Arizona and New Mexico—well outside the bird’s native range in South and Central America—have been dated to between 900 and 1200 CE. New findings—based on an analysis of mitochondrial genomes—have been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggest that this is the result of breeders inside an an undiscovered pre-hispanic settlement from this time. It is likely that …

We Pay Attention Four Times Per Second

Two new studies in the scientific publication Neuron—authored by research teams from Princeton University and the University of California-Berkeley—posit that attention does not hone in like a spotlight, rather, it strobes in and out four times per second. “Perception is discontinuous,” says Sabine Kastner of Princeton Neuroscience Institute, but it is not flickering on and off entirely. Rather, we cycle between “periods of maximum focus and periods of …

BOAST

7″ Court Short

$60

Founded in the ’70s, Boast was America’s answer to traditional European tennis brands—and its Japanese maple leaf logo would appear on the chests of many famed athletes. With a design overhaul and fresh new range, Boast is back on the scene (and in-person, with a limited pop-up in Kith’s NYC flagship) with items like the 7″ Ivy Green Court Short. Comfortable and sporting plenty of …

Added: Posted on

POPEYE Magazine

POPEYE Magazine Issue #857

$20

Japan’s POPEYE magazine—a clever cultural aggregate—does a great job at encapsulating city life and travel through the lens of street culture. The September 2018 issue focuses on burgers and fast food—featuring several spots in Tokyo, a vending machine in the countryside of Eastern Japan, a burger stand in Hawaii, and much more.

Added: Posted on

Mini Rodini

Duck Sweatshirt

$75

Mini Rodini’s Duck Sweatshirt is a cozy, cute top for little ones. The earthy hue and the graphic of padded ducks in flight give it an unabashedly fall look. Made from 100% cotton, this sweater is also GOTS-certified—meaning from start to finish, it was not exposed to any chemicals that could be harmful; it’s the strictest certification for organic materials on the market.

Added: Posted on

REN

One Minute Facial

$48

Made for people on the go, this facial can fit into any schedule. Simply apply to freshly clean and dry skin, massage, let sit for a minute, then wash off. The process couldn’t be easier, but the end result is luminous and nourished skin. Natural healers like coconut, orange flower oil and yeast extract make up the base of the facial’s formula, helping to refresh …

Added: Posted on

Skylar Spence: Carousel

From his upcoming release, “Carousel / Cry Wolf,” out 5 September, Skylar Spence (aka Ryan DeRobertis) releases the title single, “Carousel“—a tune about the whirlwind, roundabout feeling of falling in love and the excitement that comes with finally finding it. The track is crammed with sparkling layers, an infectious melody and disco-like high points. The release comes after a brief hiatus, one that Spence plans to detail …

Tobi Lou: Buff Baby

Rapper Tobi Lou and director Glassface have been on a streak. After collaborating on videos for “Solange,” “Troop,” and “Lounar,” the pair have released possibly their best video yet for Lou’s joyful jam “Buff Baby“—with animation help from artist Ronald Grandpey. Packed from start to finish with Adventure Time references and Lou’s dancing baby character, the video shows off Glassface’s prowess as a force in …

Tanner Goods Launches BĀS: II Collection

A military-vibed unisex range, inspired by fictional, futuristic optimists

The second release from Tanner Goods‘ sci-fi inspired collection, named BĀS: II, is a sprawling line of unisex, military-inspired vintage finds, one-off goods, and reworked classics. The inspiration was drawn from fictional, peaceful, roving futuristic optimists. Beyond the narrative the brand dreamt up, the collection is rooted in the utilization of long-lasting materials and timeless styles (in particular, the garments engineered to meet the specifications …

Midyett’s Smoky Premium Rub From High-Quality Coffee and Sumac

Elevate your meals with seasoning that enhances more than meat

An important lesson in grilling: the less moisture that’s clinging to what’s cooking, the faster you’ll achieve that crispy, caramelized sear. Thus, dry rubs (a simple one can consist of just salt, pepper and brown sugar) make more sense than marinades when you’re choosing how to season. One of the best spice rubs you might not have tasted yet is made by musician Tim Midyett, …

Brigade: From Dogs We Come

Released a few days ago on Majestic Casual Records, Brigade’s “From Dogs We Come” is an atmospheric and dreamy tune from the Berlin-based duo. Hazy and slow-burning, the track eventually leads to an eerie chant: “From dogs we come, from dogs we go.” With some glitchy, heady moments, this six-minute creation is downtempo, but still rich and layered.

Disclosure: Where Angels Fear To Tread

Disclosure (English-born brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence) has released a pair of singles in preparation for their upcoming LP. The most recent, “Where Angels Fear To Tread,” is a funky, upbeat rework of The Four Freshmen’s 1961 a cappella rendition of “Fools Rush In“—a hit penned by Tommy Mercer in 1940. While the duo isn’t the first to cover the song (Elvis, Etta James, Frank Sinatra and others …

Wear the Two-Armed Robot Companion, Fusion, Like a Backpack

With a head and two arms, Fusion is a robot prototype by Syrian designer Yamen Saraiji that’s supposed to be worn like a backpack. The machine’s two eyes act as cameras, porting a shared perspective to a second person, who can then operate both arms remotely (through an Oculus Rift headset and Touch controllers). The goal here is to enable work between collaborators who aren’t …

boygenius: Bite The Hand

A supergroup formed by three of the most exciting voices in the singer/songwriter community right now, boygenius taps into each and every known strength (and more) of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. The trio has offered up three of the six songs that will appear on their debut self-titled EP, out in November. Both the Bridgers-led “Me & My Dog,” and the Baker-led “Stay …

Leica Releases its Quietest Camera Yet

The M10-P is the stealthier, lighter-footed sibling of the M10

Leica, today, unveils its quietest and most discreet camera yet. The M10-P is an inconspicuous addition to the M series—embodying everything the classic rangefinders are known for, but taking it up a notch (or down, depending on how you look at it). With a near-silent shutter and the omission of Leica’s recognizable red dot branding, this camera becomes an impressively unobtrusive option for close-range and stealthy …

Burt Rutan + Paul Allen’s 385-Foot-Wide Strato­launch Airplane

On the runway of the Mojave Air & Space Port, the Strato­launch airplane sits waiting for its first flight later this year. To date, there’s been no aircraft bigger—or as ambitious. The wingspan of the Catamaran-style plane stretches 385 feet—a distance longer than a football field. Six engines power the beast, as well. Designed by aviation mastermind Burt Rutan, and funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the Strato­launch will …

Designer Kestin Hare + BenRiach Whisky’s Capsule Collection

An unexpected collaboration between two Scottish brands, forged by a devotion to craftsmanship

A century-old Scotch whisky distillery and a contemporary menswear label may not seem to have much in common, but a shared passion for craftsmanship and innovation has brought Speyside whisky brand BenRiach and Edinburgh-based designer Kestin Hare together for a unique collaboration. Hare’s spring/summer 2019 collection includes a series of garments inspired by tones and textures found at BenRiach’s distillery, which will appeal to whisky …

The Marías: Cariño

For “Cariño,” LA-based five-piece The Marías brings a nouvelle vague-like visualization to their chic summertime lounge-style of music. Both the song and video tug at the heart, from the bilingual beckoning behind the gentle, invitational vocals to the swooning horns. It’s dreamy—and a bit silly—and makes for a lovable first single off of the group’s forthcoming EP, Superclean Vol. II.