Studio Precht’s Fingerprint-Shaped Parc de la Distance Design

A monument to solitude and quiet adventures, Studio Precht’s design for their Parc de la Distance concept curls about like a vegetal fingerprint. Each of the parallel hedgerows comes with a gateway at both the entrance and exit that serves as an indicator of whether or not the pathway is occupied. Red granite gravel contrasts the green of the bushes and the sound produced with each step alerts others. Studio Precht planned each journey to be about 600 meters long—or about 20 minutes to complete. Read more at designboom.

