Christo Unwrapped Imaginations With His Large-Scale Conceptual Artworks

As the guest of my college roommate, I watched Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s “The Gates” unfurl throughout all of Central Park from the penthouse of the Pierre Hotel. A domino of saffron tumbled along the wintry landscape in an unimaginable way. The image will always be with me. The days I spent walking the park that February 2005 will, too. Long before the social, funhouse-like museums of everything, this conceptual artist duo wrapped up, draped over and festooned landscapes and monuments in a way that defied the natural—or enhanced it—astonishing attendees in their process and execution. They rewrote reality and asked people to experience their art, not just view it. Christo and Jeanne-Claude unwrapped imaginations as they wrapped up the world. Jeanne-Claude passed in 2009; Christo passed this weekend, at his home in NYC, at 84 years old. His last work in development, wrapping the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, will still proceed in September 2021. Read more about his astounding works at The New York Times.

