Eruptions Result in Mount Etna Growing 100 Feet

In just six months, one of Italy’s three active volcanoes, Mount Etna (located on the east coast of Sicily), has grown 100 feet taller due to its 50 eruptions. Satellite images reveal that the most active of the volcano’s four summit craters is now the tallest at 11,013 feet above sea level. Mount Etna actually began its life as a submarine volcano that “slowly grew above sea level as it erupted, time and again, gradually increasing its height with solidified lava,” according to Space. It has erupted some 200 times each year since the first recorded eruption back in 1500 BC. Read more about this topographic growth at Space.

Image courtesy of Shawn Appel/Unsplash