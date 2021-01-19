Eye Care in the Digital Age

Staring at a screen, especially for extended periods of time, can come at quite the cost: squinting (a reaction to both impaired vision and bright lights) causes wrinkles and blue light (from the sun and our screens) can cause photoaging, skin laxity (the deterioration of collagen and elastin) and hyperpigmentation (brown spots). Blurred vision is another symptom of excessive blue light exposure, and can occur when eyes dry between blinks or when squinting. Unchecked, this issue can cause further irritation and other unwanted damage including poor posture and headaches. To learn about how to protect your eyes and the surrounding skin—through eye creams that contain peptides and vitamin A to blue light–blocking screen protectors—visit the WSJ.

Image courtesy of Ariel Davis