First-Ever Recordings of Penguins Vocalizing Underwater

For the first time ever, scientists have recorded the sounds of penguins communicating underwater. While it’s commonly understood that the flightless birds chirp to one another on land to ask for help with food and foraging, the underwater calls are less understood as researchers found that penguins were “often hunting alone when making their calls, suggesting they might have been directed at their prey instead.” Many of the penguins emit noises just before catching their prey, suggesting it could be in order to stun or scare them. But, as study author Pierre Pistorius (biologist at Nelson Mandela University) says, perhaps “they’re just penguins’ way of saying, ‘Hooray, food!'” Read more at Smithsonian Magazine.

Via smithsonianmag.com Posted on