London-based singer/songwriter Havelock has released a new bop inspired by the Neptunes and Justin Timberlake. “Pheromones” is a breezy, groovy tune that ebbs and flows in a delightfully laidback manner. Over an at-times thumping bass-line, plenty of synths and danceable percussion, Havelock’s vocals tell a story of science and desire: “Baby I’m drowning / lost in your pheromones,” he sings.