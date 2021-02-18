Netflix’s Anime Scholarship for Tokyo’s Sasayuri Video Training Institute

Netflix, along with Japan’s WIT Studio, will offer a full scholarship to the new anime course at Tokyo’s Sasayuri Video Training Institute. Animator Hitomi Tateno, of Japan’s world-renowned Studio Ghibli, designed the six-month program and will teach it herself. There are only 10 spots available in the program, which is accepting applications now through 28 February. It’s available to residents of Japan only (but non-citizens can apply if they speak Japanese conversationally). Read more at It’s Nice That.

Image of My Neighbor Totoro (1988), courtesy of Studio Ghibli