Joe Hisaishi: Summer

Originally a part of the score for the 1999 film Kikujiro, prolific composer Joe Hisaishi’s “Summer” (which reappears, now remastered for an upcoming “best of” compilation) delicately balances piano and orchestral instruments to form a soundscape of immense depth. With an accompanying black and white video of Hisaishi guiding the ups and downs of the track’s introduction and subsequently playing the piano, “Summer” reenters listeners’ lives just in time for the arrival of 21 of Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki films—all but one are scored by Hisaishi—on Netflix next month.