Romy + Fred again..: Strong

Brimming with ’90s house influences, the pulsating new track “Strong” by Romy (musician, vocalist and frontwoman of The xx) and producer Fred again.. (aka Fred John Philip Gibson) possesses that familiar and beloved feeling of dance floor deliverance. The cathartic, crying-at-the-club banger is accompanied by a Vic Lentaigne-directed music video, in which Romy and her cousin Luis embrace. “Whilst writing the lyrics I was thinking about my cousin Luis, we both have the shared experience of our mums passing away when we were young. I recognize in him the same trait I have which is to try and hold emotions down and put on a brave face,” Romy shares in a statement. “The song was a way to connect with these feelings, offer support and ultimately find a sense of release in the euphoria of music. Luis is with me on the single cover and in the music video too which was really special.”