Bjarke Ingels Group’s “The Twist” Gallery Opens in Norway

Spiraling across the Randselva river in Norway’s Kistefos Sculpture Park, the BIG-designed Twist Museum functions three-fold: as a bridge, a gallery and an inhabitable sculpture. A functional jewel in the wooded expanse, located 43 miles outside of Oslo, the bridge turns the park’s path into a continuous loop. Outside, the straight aluminum panel hull reflects its surroundings. Inside, an “introverted vertical gallery” transitions into an extroverted horizontal one, with the latter offering panoramic views along the river. Read more at Fast Company.

