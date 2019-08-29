BMW’s One-Off Vantablack X6

On display at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW‘s VBX6 is the “first and only vehicle in the world” to receive a Vantablack VBx2 coating—a sprayable form of the blackest black pigment. BMW partnered with Vantablack inventor Surrey NanoSystems on the disorienting project, wherein the automaker’s third-generation X6 SUV appears almost two-dimensional. It’s spell-binding but there’s just enough reflection for our brain to process some dimension. See photos and a video over at The Verge.

Via theverge.com Posted on