Dissolving “Regenera” Skyscraper Heals Burnt Ecosystems

A temporary shelter concept for birds and small animals in ecosystems damaged by wildfires, architect Alberto Roncelli’s “Regenera” tower dissolves with wind and rain to scatter seeds and other nutrients in the process. Roncelli’s vision incorporates a ground-level “lab,” which scientists can utilize to run initial studies on the healing progress—but it is ultimately abandoned to let erosion take over. Further, each level is composed of different materials to allow for diverse regeneration. Read more at designboom.

Image courtesy Alberto Roncelli