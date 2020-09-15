Scaled’s Flexible Body Cast Helps Prevent Athletic Injuries

A graduate of Imperial College London and the Royal College of Art, Natalie Kerres developed her Scaled prototype to protect and support athletes’ body parts most susceptible to injury. The “pangolin scale-like” system interlocks to form a sleeve or a strip that bends with the wearer, preventing pinches or compromised range of motion. Particularly suited for wrists and backs, Scaled creates a protective layer in case of hyperextension, collision or typical wear and tear. Whether the concept could be used in contact sports remains up for discussion, but Kerres has received financial support from MedTech SuperConnector and plans to push production to a commercial scale. Read more at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of Scaled