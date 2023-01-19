Jaguar’s Final F-Type Before a New Future of Electrification

Scroll down to see more content

After 75 years of producing and defining combustion-powered sports cars, Jaguar is bidding farewell to its iconic F-Type model with one last iteration before it ushers in a new era of full electrification for 2025. Celebrating the automaker’s long lineage, the final model, called the 75 Edition, is the epitome of the F-Type line-up: it’s muscular, assertive, seductive, lean and powerful. It also features upgraded mechanics, unique badges and a new suspension.

The 75 Edition is offered as an F-TYPE 75, F-TYPE R 75 special editions or R-Dynamic F Type. All are powered by Jaguar’s super-charged 5.0-liter V8 engine in 450hp and 575hp and available in either coupé or convertible body forms. On the R 75 and F-Type 75, the chassis is enhanced with rear knuckles made from aluminum die castings that work alongside larger wheel bearings and revised upper ball joints to make the car feel light, quick and precise.

Visually, the 75 Edition looks dramatic and defined. Slim LED headlights with “Calligraphy” J signature daytime running lights accentuate the broader width of the downward-sweeping haunches of the two-seater. Distinct to the final model are custom five-spoke or 10-spoke, glossy black wheels which differ from the standard 20.

Subtle, unique badges of the F-Type’s silhouette are also featured on the front fenders, door sills and center console. In addition, emblems that denote “75” can be found throughout the interior which is outfitted with Windsor leather, slimline seats and a 1+1 cockpit.

Customers can expect the 2024 model to begin delivery in the spring of 2023. Price starts around $77, 900.

Images courtesy of Jaguar