Amanda Palmer + Rhiannon Giddens: It’s A Fire

With recording artist Amanda Palmer on lockdown in New Zealand and MacArthur “Genius” Grant-recipient Rhiannon Giddens quarantined in Ireland, the duo determined to collaborate remotely on “It’s A Fire,” an entrancing Portishead cover with a message that resonates through current circumstances the world over. Palmer tapped regular collaborator Jherek Bischoff to arrange the track from LA (where he hired local string players to record in isolation, as well). From Melbourne, Australia, French illustrator Jessica Coppet contributed scribble portraits for the album art, rounding out the global roster of talent. All profits from the collaboration will go to the Free Black University Fund.