Au Revoir Simone’s sprawling new Bandcamp (and Spotify) release, “How Long,” sets listeners upon an orbit of interstellar beauty. With production from Jorge Elbrecht, the wondrous track came as a surprise. It’s the Brooklyn-based, synth-pop band’s first release in several years, though they appeared in 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return (episode four) and member Erika Spring released the acclaimed EP, Scars, in 2018.