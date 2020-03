Reminiscent of a room lit only by the blue glow of a phone, all in the dead of night, the song “Screentime” looks at the technology we have and questions whether it will ever come close to filling the void left by people not there with us. The moody, textured track by Berlin-based Bearcubs (aka Jack Ritchie) channels downbeat vocals through languid sonic layers. It will appear on Bearcubs’ second album, Early Hours, out 15 May.