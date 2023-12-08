Read Culture Chef José Andrés Crafts Gastronomic Frozen Yogurt for Alex Israel’s “Snow Beach Frozen Treats” Pop-Up Installation Inside 1111 Lincoln Road, a flavorful experience orchestrated by The Cultivist marks Capital One’s Miami Art Week debut David Graver by Daniel Seung Lee for Capital One

Set to panoramic views from the seventh floor of 1111 Lincoln Road, the Herzog & de Meuron architectural marvel in Miami, acclaimed artist Alex Israel has staged an ephemeral frozen yogurt shop named Snow Beach Frozen Treats, inspired by the one his father once owned. Churning in the pop-up installation’s functional fro-yo machines, four delectable flavors crafted by Michelin-starred chef José Andrés transformed into gourmet “sundaes” that complemented the artistry of Israel’s exhibition. This spectacular sensorial experience of the highest artistic order marked Capital One‘s Miami Art Week debut and demonstrated the curatorial prowess of The Cultivist, a renowned international arts club that we had the pleasure of traveling with in 2019.

Alex Israel, Chef José Andrés, by Zach Hilty/BFA

Andrés—who designed a menu of hors d’oeuvres (which included his famed jamón and caviar pairing), as well as a four-course meal (of persimmon and seaweed salad, sea scallops on the half shell and tamarind braised short ribs) and a signature “Floral Cloud” cocktail (drawn from barmini)—was but one of The Cultivist’s culinary collaborators. The night before his succulent showcase for VIP guests of the artist and Capital One cardholders who purchased tickets, three-Michelin-starred Dominique Crenn paired her own fro-yo flavors and multi-course menu with the installation. “My partners are both legends! I feel pretty good,” Israel shares with COOL HUNTING in advance of the immersive event.

by Daniel Seung Lee for Capital One

For his artful frozen yogurt, Andrés developed mango, key lime, calacao and the scrumptious arroz con leche iterations. Sundaes wove in gastronomic components like olive oil jam, carmelized brioche, brown butter graham crumbs, lime zest and more. Andrés says each was carefully concocted and took the exhibition, the artist and Miami itself into consideration. Crenn did much the same. When asked his preference for flavors, Israel’s answer was perhaps surprising. “I like peanut butter frozen yogurt,” he says. “I also love pistachio. Dominique made a ‘nut sludge’ that was a topping for the vanilla. It was so delicious. I dreamt about it and woke up wanting more but I don’t know if I will ever get to taste it again.”

Courtesy of Zach Hilty/BFA

This fleeting feeling—that only then and there would senses awaken in this way—contributed to the effervescent power of the part of the multi-day event we attended. Further, no design detail was left unconsidered. Awash in nostalgia, the artistic activation utilized uplighting to project variations of the colors of Israel’s father’s original shop. “The aesthetic origin of this project traces back to my childhood. I grew up in LA, and in 1987 my dad opened a frozen yogurt shop called The Bigg Chill. That’s where it all began,” Israel continues. “Frozen yogurt means a lot to me, it having played a big role in my upbringing. I’m honored to work with Dominique and José and their teams, and to have enlisted them in the goal of elevating frozen yogurt to a whole new stratum!”

Israel says that the installation—which also features a series of white luxury vehicles “parked” at the frozen yogurt pop-up—came together like a movie set. He adds, “I hope that it conveys joy. I hope people love our frozen treats, have fun and come back for more.”

Courtesy of Zach Hilty/BFA

The Cultivist brought all of the disparate pieces together for Capital One—from aligning the creative talent to securing the iconic venue. “Miami Art Week is one of the art world’s most anticipated moments of the year and we look forward to experiencing the artwork and ideas of some of the most brilliant minds in this industry,” says Marlies Verhoeven, the organization’s co-founder and CEO. “The Cultivist has started to unlock the art world for more people so that they get to experience the joy and perspective art brings to one’s life. Our collaboration with Capital One allows us to bring this mission to even more people across the US.”

“This project is two years in the making,” she adds. “We’ve been working with Capital One to invite cardholders into the art world, whether that’s through unique experiences like today, private museum tours, artist studio dinners or in its simplest form, free admission to 50+ of the best art museums around the globe.” As The Cultivist is a Capital One art partner, Andrés and Crenn are Capital One Dining partners.

by Daniel Seung Lee for Capital One

Though fairs are the anchors of Miami Art Week, it’s the artful spectacles scattered throughout the city that people find just as inspiring and oftentimes more accessible. As Israel himself says, Miami Art Week is “our biggest party of the year.” Epitomizing that, Capital One and The Cultivist planned quite the celebratory artistic gathering—and while it was orchestrated in part to benefit their cardholders, Snow Beach Frozen Treats is open to the public on 8 December from noon to 3PM.