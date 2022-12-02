Miami Art Week 2022: Beyond the Art Fairs

Anchored by the expansive, ever-inspiring Art Basel Miami Beach and the the illuminating Design Miami showcase nearby, Miami Art Week further flourishes thanks to the continued presence of Untitled, NADA, Scope and other powerful art and design fairs. To participate in this exhaustive artistic extravaganza and not step into one of Miami’s own world-class, permanent institutions is not only a disservice to the city but to oneself. Miami’s museums and galleries host thought-provoking pieces and nurture a diverse roster of artists, and Miami’s Design District—which this year awarded Germane Barnes the 2022 Miami Design District Annual Neighborhood Commission—provides artful surprises around every corner.

In addition to these fixtures, the city itself comes to life during Miami Art Week. Yes, there are a multitude of milestone parties (White Cube gallery kicked the week off at Soho Beach House, Stone Island celebrated their 40th anniversary in Miami’s abandoned RC Cola Factory, Farfetch hosted a dance party in the Faena Theater, Prada took over the Faena Forum, Penfolds dressed Temple House in red, and Ruinart partnered with Jeppe Hein for a beach bash) but these are best celebrated alongside influential art pop-ups, large-scale outdoor sculptures and more. Ephemeral moments like DRIFT‘s enchanting drone performances may have passed, but for anyone in Miami, or dreaming of it, these nine art happenings should be explored.

Adrián Villar Rojas with Mariana Telleria’s El fin de la imaginación at The Bass Museum of Art

An enveloping, otherworldly experience, El fin de la imaginación at The Bass Museum of Art pairs sprawling site-specific installations by Argentinian sculptor Adrián Villar Rojas with archival clay works. Two sculptural pieces that address the very notion of monuments, by fellow Argentinian artist Mariana Telleria, complete the profound immersion.

Nadia Ayari’s Eyelash in the Unknown at Nina Johnson

From beloved Miami gallerist Nina Johnson comes Tunisia-born, Brooklyn-based artist Nadia Ayari‘s powerful new narrative-driven exhibition, Eyelash in the Unknown. Ayari pairs her signature lush, layered and abstract oil paint portrayals of natural imagery with cast-glass sculptures (a first for the artist) that reference elements of the paintings. It’s a bright, carefully staged presentation with an underlying story.

Saint Laurent’s SEX by Madonna, curated by Anthony Vaccarello

An official partnership with Art Basel Miami Beach, presented by Saint Laurent, SEX by Madonna, curated by Anthony Vaccarello is a moving celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic pop star’s seminal book. Housed in a metallic, open-air cube on the sands of Miami Beach, the exhibition displays the book’s original photography by Steven Meisel. A testament to their lasting power, the images not only feel relevant but forward-thinking. Free and open to the public for anyone over 18, the exhibit forbids photography, but Saint Lauren Rive Droite’s limited edition reissue of the book is available.

100 Years Presented by Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch

Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch have collaborated on another Miami Art Week pop-up presentation, this time within the Design District’s Buick Building—and as with previous iterations, it’s one of the most compelling artistic immersions on view across the city. Entitled 100 Years, the group exhibit probes the passage of time—from atrocities to absurdities, across periods of widespread cultural change. Works by Theaster Gates, Homa Delvaray, Urs Fischer, Carsten Höller, Madeline Hollander, Refik Anadol and many more engage guests and encourage continued contemplation.

“Starchild” by FriendsWithYou

A bright orange beacon of optimism, the 50-foot “Starchild” sculpture by FriendsWithYou was commissioned by the City of Miami Beach and rises at 41st Street and Pine Tree Drive. More than a large-scale public piece, “Starchild” marks a new chapter for the collaborative artist duo (aka Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III) as the character will begin to appear in various manifestations throughout a long-form conceptual project.

Andrea Marie Breiling’s Ribbons at Night Gallery

Constructed in 1926 as the only Cuban consulate in the US, Little Haiti’s French neo-classical Villa Paula recently underwent renovations and now hosts Night Gallery‘s Miami Art Week pop-up exhibition, a solo show by American contemporary abstract painter Andrea Marie Breiling entitled Ribbons. Breiling’s transportive pieces—composed of unspooling ribbons of feathered color—uniquely accent the extraordinary venue.

Leandro Erlich’s Liminal at Pérez Art Museum Miami

Within the exemplary Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), Liminal arranges 16 pioneering works by Argentinian conceptual artist Leandro Erlich in an experiential arc. Curated by Dan Cameron, it’s the first monongraph survey exhibition of the artist’s contributions in North American—and it’s a resounding experience that lingers long after a viewing.

The Floral Impulse at David Castillo Gallery

An exemplary exploration of the floral still life that traverses aesthetics and allegories, The Floral Impulse presented by acclaimed Miami gallery David Castillo is a group exhibit that unites the work of 25 artists. With collaborative curation by Xaviera Simmons, the represented mediums include painting and sculpture, video, photography and more. Simmons’ own work is joined by contributions from Jillian Mayer, Amber Cowan, Austin Lee, Yesiyu Zhao and more.

Kristian Kragelund’s Artefacts at the Avenue Road Villa

Open by appointment only, Avenue Road founder Stephan Weishaupt’s 5oz. Miami Villa shows the mesmerizing works of Danish mixed-media artist Kristian Kragelund. Entitled Artefacts, it’s Kragelund’s first solo exhibition in North America and each piece—composed of upcycled tech-industry materials like silicon and fiber glass—comes to life alongside works by Avenue Road and David Hockney inside, and Yabu Pushelberg for Tribù outside.

Hero image of Ugo Rondinone’s “Miami Mountain,” courtesy of The Bass Museum/Zach Balber