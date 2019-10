Off the trio’s most recent album, There Existed an Addiction to Blood (out 18 October on Sub Pop), Clipping’s (aka LA-based rapper Daveed Diggs and producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes) “All In Your Head” references the horrorcore genre, while being both enthralling and unabashedly artistic. There are moments of spoken word samples, chaotic and glitching drums and bass, and then a gospel-like breakdown that ushers the track to its hallucinogenic conclusion.