Empress Of: Save Me

Posted by
Posted on
ListenCulture

Empress Of (aka Lorely Rodriguez) has just released her first new solo work since the 2020 album I’m Your Empress Of. “Save Me” by the multi-talented synth-pop artist (and CH favorite) is dramatic with a frenetic energy thanks to soaring strings that punctuate the layered track. “This is probably one of my favorite songs I have ever made. I’ve never put live strings on a recording before, it was very emotional,” she says. “There’s a sexual urgency. There’s a power play. I think it’s one of the sexiest songs I’ve made.”