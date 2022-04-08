Empress Of (aka Lorely Rodriguez) has just released her first new solo work since the 2020 album I’m Your Empress Of. “Save Me” by the multi-talented synth-pop artist (and CH favorite) is dramatic with a frenetic energy thanks to soaring strings that punctuate the layered track. “This is probably one of my favorite songs I have ever made. I’ve never put live strings on a recording before, it was very emotional,” she says. “There’s a sexual urgency. There’s a power play. I think it’s one of the sexiest songs I’ve made.”