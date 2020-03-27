Grayson Perry’s TV Art Class

Brilliant British artist Grayson Perry (CBE RA) is teaming up with Channel 4 for a television show instructing viewers how to hone their own creative skills. With Grayson’s Art Club, the beloved artist will offer tips on painting, drawing and sculpting. He then hopes to display the work in a future exhibition. Perry tells the Evening Standard, “Accessibility is a part of what I want to do which is make art an ordinary part of life but a stimulating part of life. I’m not really talking to the art world, I’m more interested in the average Joe on the sofa.” Find out more at the Evening Standard.

Via standard.co.uk Posted on