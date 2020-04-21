Imaginative Maps of Life in Lockdown

CityLab asked its currently locked-down readers to map out their lives at home. Editors received 150+ intimate illustrations of apartment floor plans, neighborhood gems, routes for “sanity walks,” and even the sounds that surround us. While the results don’t reveal too much about architectural successes or design theories, they are an endearing and intimate look into the spaces we exist within. Through these maps—perhaps the three rooms we shuffle between or a chart tracking bird noises or the clanging of a suddenly loud neighbor—we learn a little about one another and how we fit into the world around us. Take a look at some of the results at CityLab.

Via citylab.com Posted on