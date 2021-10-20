Jack White: Taking Me Back (Gently)

Recording artist Jack White’s first new solo material since 2018, “Taking Me Back (Gently)” is the (unsurprisingly) gentler, folksier second song on a new two-track release that begins with a raucous, percussive rock number of the same name. The latter also appears within the trailer for the Call of Duty: Vanguard video game. With nods to bluegrass, and impeccable violin playing, the softer iteration feels jovial and carries the boisterous spirit of some of White’s strongest story-like songwriting.