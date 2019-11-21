Farewell to Snowboard Pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter

Founder of Burton Snowboards, Jake Burton Carpenter has died at 65 years old from complications relating to cancer. In 1977, Carpenter left NYC for Vermont to develop what was then inventor Sherman Poppen’s rudimentary snowboard. Four decades later and the Burton name (by now making much more than boards) is synonymous with winter sports. Carpenter pioneered the sport, lobbied for snowboarder rights at resorts and helped to elevate it to Olympic levels. “He’s like the cool dad of the sport,” award-winning snowboarder Shaun White told the New York Times in 2015—a sentiment many in the snowboarding community share. Read more at The Washington Post.

