Jenny Holzer’s New Collaboration with Avant Arte + the New York City AIDS Memorial

Consisting of condoms emblazoned with words by Jenny Holzer and Walt Whitman, housed in a recycled glass pharmacy jar, Holzer’s URGE AND URGE AND URGE artwork was made in collaboration with Avant Arte and the New York City AIDS Memorial. With several of Holzer’s signature phrases (including “MEN DON’T PROTECT YOU ANYMORE”) and excerpts from Whitman’s poem “Song of Myself,” there are eight different condom wrapper designs. Made in an edition of 25, the artwork has already sold out, with a majority of proceeds being donated to the New York City AIDS Memorial. See more at Avant Arte.

Image courtesy of Jenny Holzer and Avant Arte