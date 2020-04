To herald the arrival of multi-instrumentalist and producer Kayobe’s new album, Island To Bridges, lead single and centerpiece track “Miss You Blame You” pairs a warm, rhythmic soundscape with his sensorial vocals, intermingled with those of Veronica. Kayobe says, “‘Miss You Blame You’ is about wanting to be in two places at once”—a sensation evident in the track and likely owed to his nomadic, global nature.