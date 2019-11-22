MishCatt: Blue Blood

With the tantalizing pop tune “Blue Blood,” singer/songwriter and artist MishCatt (aka Michelle González) offers a first taste of her second EP The Real Pavo, produced by Miike Snow’s Pontus Winnberg. Its video, directed by Albin Eidhagen, taps into the dreamy, psychedelic essence of the track. “This song is about the melancholic memory of a summer romance,” González says. “It’s idealistic but there’s something sad about it, almost a dreamy feel that makes you wonder if it ever happened.” Abstract in so many ways, the coupling of video and song paint a synesthetic landscape, powered by emotion, that’s bright and beautiful.