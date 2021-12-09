For those of us who work in creative industries, the office landscape has changed, along with resources and expectations. With flex days and work-from-home requirements, many people now find themselves in need of both quiet and collaborative spaces, places for in-person discussions or laser focus, and destinations for the types of social exchange that influence creativity and curiosity. NeueHouse does this in a unique way—their spaces are often in iconic buildings and always attuned to aesthetics and style. Designed by Rockwell Group, they aren’t just places to work or entertain, but also create a sense of belonging. It’s the best mix of social clubs and collaborative workspaces that we’ve found, and we like it so much that the COOL HUNTING team now works from there instead of our former office in NYC.

With their new Salon membership, NeueHouse provides all of the above accessibly. This new membership category offers eight flexible work days each month at any of NeueHouse’s art-filled and architecturally significant locations along with unlimited hours after 5PM and on weekends, access to food and beverage service and all social events and programming.

For years now we’ve tapped into the NeueHouse community for extraordinary cultural activations—be that Creative Time’s Fall Ball in 2014 to this year’s highly anticipated Frieze New York return. Through NeueHouse’s parent company, CultureWorks, the inspired collaborative center expanded with two LA locations in Hollywood and Downtown (a third will open in Venice, as will one in Miami, in 2022), and they joined forces with the groundbreaking international photography museum Fotografiska.

Salon membership during “office hours” offers access to any of the shared work spaces. Well-appointed conference rooms of various sizes, when needed, are easily booked for an additional fee. Need a coffee? Lunching with co-workers or guests? An after-work drink? Each house offers new and improved food and beverage service making sustenance and entertaining easy. When you’re not working, an array of cultural programming stretches from thought-provoking talks to performances and screenings.

NeueHouse continues to emphasize the importance of food and beverage at their locations. From the iconic Bradbury Building‘s new The Wyman Bar to Madison Square’s reimagined Gallery Bar and neighboring Chapel Bar (one of NYC’s most compelling destinations), members-only access opens doors into design destinations populated with visionaries.

Though the benefits included within the Salon membership are numerable, nothing comes close to the community of creators within each of these spaces. Now—perhaps more than ever—as people work more autonomously, connection and community are paramount. Salon, and NeueHouse in general, provides space to work, network, meet, collaborate, connect and celebrate.

Salon memberships at NeueHouse cost $3,000 annually, with a one time $200 fee. You can apply online now. Various options for fixed desks and private offices for one or your whole team are also available.

Images courtesy of Nikolas Koenig and NeueHouse