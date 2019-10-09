Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Bright Horses

Truly stirring, the piano-led “Bright Horses” from Ghosteen by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds is mystical, yet universal. The poetic lyrics (poignant and centered on a “horses of love” metaphor) shift from sorrow to hope, and the result is powerful. “And we’re all so sick and tired of seeing things as they are / And horses are just horses and their manes aren’t full of fire / The fields are just fields and there ain’t no Lord,” Cave sings, his voice heartbreakingly vulnerable. The song is from the band’s exquisite 17th studio album, which officially releases next month.