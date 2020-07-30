Nya Bloom: Better Man

Latinx recording artist Nya Bloom (aka ICON Collective marketing director Aaron Perez) made his solo debut in March. He follows up that initial release with “Better Man,” a massive tune that fuses electronic and alternative influences. On the track, a steady bass line, Perez’s raspy vocals and moments of sonic ascension culminate in a hazy string arrangement and a layered, airy rendition of the chorus: “You know I’m trying, trying to be a better man.” Perez is using the single to encourage listeners to seek out mental health help if needed and to amplify the mission of the Free Black Therapy organization, which strives to pair individuals with therapists of the same racial background free of charge.