Physicist Jess Wade Pens 1,750 Wikipedia Pages for Women Scientists

Upon discovering that renowned American climatologist Kim Cobb did not have a Wikipedia page, Jess Wade (British physicist and research fellow at Imperial College London) penned her entry—before continuing on a quest to document other women and minority scientists, as well as engineers. Wade has now written more than 1,750 Wikipedia pages for notable figures. “Wikipedia is a really powerful way to give credit to people who, for a long time, have been written out of history,” Wade explains to the Washington Post. She also notes, “Having people know who you are means you get more opportunities.” According to WikiProject Women in Red, only 19% of English Wikipedia biographies are of women, making Wade’s efforts crucial. Read more at the Washington Post.

Image courtesy of Jess Wade