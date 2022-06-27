Rina Sawayama: Catch Me In The Air

Aiming to craft a song that sounds as if Irish group The Corrs “pitched something to Gwen Stefani,” Rina Sawayama has released “Catch Me In The Air,” a soaring pop anthem that’s a tribute to her mother. The British-Japanese singer/songwriter says of the uplifting track, written by Oscar Scheller and Gracey, “I wanted the whole song to sound like it was on an Irish coastline, like a Corrs video. We put in a key change to go into the chorus, at the end of the pre-chorus to make it lift and soar like a bird.” It’s the second track from Sawayama’s highly anticipated second album, Hold The Girl, out in September.