Simon Fujiwara’s Cartoonish “Who the Bær” Exhibit at Fondazione Prada

With the solo site-specific installation Who the Bær, on now through 27 September at Fondazione Prada, British-Japanese artist Simon Fujiwara utilizes a cartoon bear named Who to explore various identities, as well as news stories and cultural events from the last year. Fujiwara’s Who appears within drawing, sculpture, stop-motion animation and collage, all placed through a maze of cardboard walls that also form the shape of a bear. The entire adventure-like experience is told through Who’s life “in a ‘cartoonified’ media landscape,” according to the artist. Read more about the imaginative exhibition at Frieze.

Image courtesy of Fondazione Prada