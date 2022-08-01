sona blue: soft top

East London-based artist sona blue (aka Jack Adamson) has written a slow-burning, lo-fi R&B track, “soft top,” inspired by the significance of family—specifically his little brother. “We’ve always been close and I wanted to write about how love in a family situation differs from that of a romantic one,” he explains in a statement. “It’s about growing with someone whether you want to or not and I think that’s really special.” The song, which appears on his Saint EP (released last week), was written after Frank Ocean’s younger sibling Ryan Breaux passed away, which prompted sona blue to compose a song about his own brother.