Artist Stephen Morrison’s Clever, Anthropomorphic Canine “The Dinner Party” Installation

Sat around (or dangling above) an 18-foot-long dining room table, anthropomorphic dog sculptures pose as if drinking Le Chien wine and passing cigars amidst an extravagant feast—all in artist Stephen Morrison’s The Dinner Party installation at Boerum Hill, Brooklyn’s Invisible Dog Art Center. “At any good party,” the center’s director, Lucien Zayan, tells Brooklyn Magazine, “there is always that moment where everyone becomes drunk, maybe a fight starts, people start flirting. This piece is kind of a love letter to that moment.” Read more about the campy large-scale exhibit (which runs through 10 October) and Morrison’s intention at Brooklyn Magazine.

Image courtesy of Invisible Dog Art Center