Thao: Ambition

Thao (aka Thao Nguyen, formerly of the ebullient Bay Area-based alt-folk act Thao & the Get Down Stay Down) has digitally released the self-produced rock single “Ambition,” which first appeared on a seven-inch from a 2021 tour. “‘Ambition’ is the first of a new batch,” Nguyen says of the compelling track, wherein the narrator questions how they will get free. “We play it in the set on tour and I love to see and hear it change a bit each night. I don’t know where it will reside in the future. I am happy for it to be out in the world now, as I aim to be more precious about evolving with songs and less precious about sharing them,” she adds.