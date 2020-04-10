Unseen Agnès Varda Documentary Available to Stream For Free

Beloved Belgian-born filmmaker and artist Agnès Varda’s previously unseen short film The Little Story of Gwen From French Brittany is streaming on YouTube (for free) thanks to American Cinematheque. Varda—who passed away last year—began shooting the film in 1996 when she met the subject, Gwen Deglise. The two became fast friends and Varda’s film traces Deglise’s move from Paris to LA, and their unique relationship. Now the head programmer for the American Cinematheque, Deglise says of Varda (known as the “grandmother of French New Wave”), “Of her many gifts: her curiosity was limitless, her appetite for life boundless. The endless inventiveness of her art shines through in her films and was inspiring to witness, and a privilege to be close to.” Find out more at Indiewire and watch on YouTube.

