Avio Interiors Proposes Reverse Airplane Seating

Italian aviation company Avio Interiors’ first concept, Janus, proposes reversing the position of the center seat in economy travel “to ensure the maximum isolation between passengers seated next to each other,” the brand explains. Further, easy-to-clean shields surround each seat and denies breath direct access to adjacent seats. This configuration could offer extra protection to passengers—though one may wonder what it would be like to take-off or land facing backward. Read more at designboom.

