Zephyr’s Double-Decker Airplane Seats Let Passengers Lie Flat

Named the Zephyr Seat, US-based start-up Zephyr Aerospace’s new patent-pending design lets customers in economy class lie flat, courtesy of a double-decker bunk that saves space and creates more formal dividers between travelers. Telescopic stairs provide access to the top level, which sits in line with the seat below. The layout results in both passengers being able to find multiple sitting and sleeping options—all without having to alter the space of those seated nearby. The designs are still facing rigorous safety testing and likely won’t be available for another three years. Read more at Insider.

