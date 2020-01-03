Design Firm New Territory’s Comfortable Economy Airplane Seat Concept

London-based design firm New Territory’s Interspace chair concept aims to better the coach-class flying experience. In advance of the project, the New Territory team learned that seat pitch was typically associated with comfort, but what passengers really need is the ability to shift their weight or rest against something soft. Thus, they’ve developed a padded wing system that folds out from one’s seat back and grants a cushioned surface to lean on. Anyone who has ever rested against a window or fellow traveler for several hours will understand the value. New Territory also partnered with the UK-based SWS Certification Services to gain airworthiness approval already. Read more at AFAR.

