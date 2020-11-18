Daniel Arsham To Become The First Artist Appointed Creative Director of an NBA Team

Brooklyn-based, Ohio-born Daniel Arsham is set to become the creative director for the Cleveland Cavaliers—the first time an NBA team has tapped an artist for the expansive position. No stranger to high-profile collaborations, Arsham’s new role includes revitalizing the team’s entire brand—from jerseys and apparel to the arena and even social media and merch. The fine artist and Snarkitecture co-founder will also manage collaborative initiatives with Cleveland-based artists and local organizations. Read more about Arsham’s responsibilities (and minority partnership) at Art News.

Image of Daniel Arsham and his work “Moving Basketball” (2019) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse courtesy of the Cleveland Cavaliers