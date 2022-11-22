Detroit’s New Affordable Housing and Health Center for LGBTQ+ People

The Ruth Ellis Center is a Detroit non-profit dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ youth. In October, they opened a permanent affordable housing and health facility for young queer people. The 46,000-square-foot building was carefully designed by Chicago architecture firm LBBA to cater to the unique needs of the community, from offering health and wellness services to addressing safety concerns. While maintaining pride for its residents, the building is equipped with heightened security measures, an important feature given rampant attacks on queer spaces like the recent shooting at Colorado Springs’ Club Q. The center also focuses on the need for community, incorporating different public spaces capable of hosting balls, fashion shows and other creative events, as well as an open-floor plan to invite the wider community and a new pharmacy as requested by neighbors. Even its materials are community-oriented, comprising details and finishes inspired by the local architectural style. Learn more about the vital space at Bloomberg.

Image courtesy of Zach Mortice/Bloomberg CityLab